Indian actress Chrisann Pereira, arrested in drug smuggling case, released from Sharjah jail

Mumbai: Chrisann Pereira has been released from a Sharjah jail after being detained since April 1 in connection with a narcotics case. The 27-year-old Bollywood actor was allegedly framed in the case, and there is no clarity on what led to her release.

Joint Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam oversaw the probe, and the family is preparing paperwork to approach the Ministry of External Affairs to push for her release.

Two men, Paul Anthony, a baker by profession, and his accomplice banker Rajesh Bobhate aka Ravi, were arrested on Monday for allegedly framing Pereira. Anthony reportedly held a grudge against Pereira’s mother and sent the Sadak 2 actor to Sharjah on the pretext of an audition for a web series, where she was allegedly given a trophy stuffed with ganja.

Another victim, DJ Clynton Rodricks, was also sent to Sharjah with a cake carrying opium and was arrested at the airport.

Pereira’s mother, Premila, expressed relief that her daughter had been released. According to Pereira’s mother, the release of her daughter has brought immense happiness and relief to their family, and they are grateful for this unexpected outcome.

Police said Anthony Paul is the mastermind, who had allegedly planted and procured marijuana and opium in parcels given to the five people, including the actor, to settle personal scores. “We will interrogate Paul to know from whom he procured the drugs and ascertain if he is into drug peddling. Paul was the business partner of Premila, Chrisann’s mother. We will also probe if there were any business-related issues between them,” said a crime branch official.

As part of Anthony Paul’s nefarious plan, Chrisann was allegedly sent to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an audition, and just before boarding the flight, she was given a trophy stuffed with ganja (marijuana). She was told that the trophy was part of the audition prop. Police said another victim, Clynton Rodricks, is a DJ and was also sent by Anthony Paul to Sharjah with a cake carrying opium and was arrested at the airport.

According to police, during Covid-19 lockdown, Chrisann’s mother Premila’s pet dog had barked at and tried to bite Anthony Paul, because of this he got angry and picked up a chair to beat the dog, which Premila did not like and insulted him in front of other people. Anthony Paul then decided to take revenge.