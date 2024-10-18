Inviting industrialists from the chemical and petrochemical sectors to be part of the state’s development, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Investing in Odisha is investing in the future.”

Chief Minister Majhi made this statement during his address at IndiaChem 2024, organized by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

“Odisha is set to lead the charge towards a developed India. Our state is prepared to play a pivotal role in propelling India’s industrial progress,” he declared.

He highlighted Odisha’s emergence as a significant force in chemicals and petrochemicals, building on its rich natural resources, strategic position, and mining and metals sector leadership.

Shri Majhi emphasized the solid foundation of the chemical and petrochemical ecosystems in Odisha, citing the presence of companies such as IOCL, Paradeep Phosphates, and IFFCO.

He mentioned that Odisha has crafted world-class infrastructure to meet the needs of industries eager to invest and expand. The PCPIR Paradeep is spearheading Odisha’s drive in this domain, boasting a strategic location near Paradeep Port and an integrated robust supply chain that connects industries to the global market.

Furthermore, he pointed out Odisha’s initiatives to attract investments in technical textiles and by-product recycling, which show great potential for growth. He also noted the rising demand for plastics, packaging, and specialty chemicals in both domestic and international markets.

The Chief Minister outlined significant investment prospects in pharmaceutical chemicals, anode and cathode materials for the burgeoning battery and electric vehicle sectors, and green fuel production to align with the worldwide trend towards sustainable energy.

He concluded by underscoring that these opportunities are bolstered by Odisha’s abundant natural resources, comprehensive connectivity, and strong industrial ecosystem, making it a prime location for new investments.

With the global demand for chemicals on the rise, Odisha stands ready to play a pivotal role in fulfilling this need, serving not only India but the entire world. The Chief Minister extended an invitation to industrialists to discover the opportunities Odisha presents and join the state’s narrative of progress.

Furthermore, he announced to the assembly of business leaders that the State Government will host “Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025,” the state’s premier Global Investors Summit, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on the 28th and 29th of January.

