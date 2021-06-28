India Zooms Past USA In Number Of COVID Vaccine Doses Administered

New Delhi: India achieved another milestone in COVID-19 vaccination by overtaking the United States of America (USA) in the total number of COVID Vaccine doses administered.

As of June 28, India has given 32,36,63,297 doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive while US has clocked 32,33,27,328 so far.

India reports 46,148new cases in the last 24 hours and the active caseload has declined to 5,72,994. Active cases constitute 1.89% of total cases.

So far a total of 2,93,09,607 recoveries has been reported across the country while 58,578 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

Besides, the daily recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 46thconsecutive day. Recovery Rate has increased to 96.80% while Weekly Positivity Rate remains below5%, currently at 2.81%

Daily positivity rate at 2.94%, is less than 5% for 21 consecutive days and testing capacity substantially ramped up – 40.63cr tests total conducted.