India World’s Third Country To Record 5 Lakh Covid Deaths

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: India crossed the grim milestone of 5 lakh COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, becoming the third country in the world to do so after the US and Brazil.

The country took 217 days to reach 5 lakh deaths from 4 lakh recorded on July 1 last year, the longest time taken to record 1 lakh fatalities. India was hit by a devastating second wave in April-May last year.

The country’s deaths had crossed three lakh-mark on May 23 and two lakh-mark on April 27. The deaths went past one lakh on October 2, 2020.

