India women’s squad for T20 World Cup 2023 & tri-series in South Africa announced

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the tri-series in South Africa starting in January and the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 is set to begin on 10th February 2023, with Team India set to begin their campaign on 12th February against Pakistan in Cape Town. Team India is in Group 2 with England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage will play the semi-finals. The final will be held on 26th February 2023 in Cape Town.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh

Note: Pooja Vastrakar’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness

ICC T20 World Cup 2023 – India’s League stage fixtures Sr. No. Date Opponent Venue 1 12th February Pakistan Cape Town 2 15th February West Indies Cape Town 3 18th February England Port Elizabeth 4 20th February Ireland Port Elizabeth

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Team India will play a tri-series tournament that will begin from 19th January 2023.

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

