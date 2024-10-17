The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match IDFC FIRST Bank ODI home series against New Zealand.
India’s squad for the three ODI series against New Zealand:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Sayali Satgare, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Tejal Hasabnis, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil.
|
New Zealand Women’s Tour of India
|
No.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Time
|
Match
|
Venue
|
1
|
24th Oct ’24
|
Thursday
|
1.30 PM IST
|
ODI
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
2
|
27th Oct ’24
|
Sunday
|
1.30 PM IST
|
ODI
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|
3
|
29th Oct ’24
|
Tuesday
|
1.30 PM IST
|
ODI
|
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Richa Ghosh was unavailable for selection due to her 12th standard board exams while Asha Sobhana is currently nursing an injury. Also, Pooja Vastrakar has been rested for the series.