India Women’s ODI And T20I Squads For South Africa Series Announced

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced T20I and ODI squads for the India women’s team for their upcoming home series against South Africa.

The series will begin with the ODIs on March 7 followed by the T20Is starting on March 20.

“The series will comprise 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is and will be played at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium,” BCCI said in a release.

Mithali Raj, expectedly was appointed as the leader of the ODI side while Harmanpreet Kaur was given charge of the T20I team.

Apart from Shikh Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia are the notable omissions from the squad. On the other hand, C Pratyusha, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Soni, Swetha Verma, Monica Patel, and Simran Dil Bahadur have earned their maiden call-ups.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur