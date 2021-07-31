India Women’s Hockey Team Qualifies For Quarterfinals After Ireland Lose

Tokyo: The Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the quarterfinal after Great Britain beat Ireland 2-0 in the last Pool A group match. India will now face Australia in their quarterfinal match.

Earlier, Indian women’s hockey team defeated South Africa 4-3 in a must-win Tokyo Olympics Pool A group match at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

During the event, Vandana Kataria becomes the first Indian female hockey player to score a hat-trick in an Olympic match.

The Indian women’s hockey team bounced back with its third penalty in the 17th minute, Deep Grace Ekka’s variation was successfully deflected by Vandana Katariya to lead 2-1.