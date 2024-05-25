India Women’s Compound Archery Team Strikes World Cup Gold, Mixed Team Wins Silver

South Korea: The Indian women’s compound trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami grabbed their third successive Archery World Cup gold medal, while the mixed team added a silver at the stage two event in Yecheon (South Korea) on Saturday.

The world number one Indian compound women’s team dominated Turkey’s Hazal Burun, Ayse Bera Suzer and Begum Yuva right from the first end and sealed the gold without dropping a set, maintaining a healthy six-point margin (232-226) in a lopsided final.

Asian Games champion Jyothi, however, failed to add a second gold to her kitty as she along with Priyansh squandered an opening round lead to go down to the USA’s Olivia Dean and Sawyer Sullivan by two points (155-153) in the compound mixed team final.

For Jyothi, Parneet and world champion Aditi this completed a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals together.

In a battle between the world’s top-two ranked nations in the compound mixed team final, the USA made a remarkable comeback to win the gold and maintain their supremacy.

Jyothi and Priyansh raced to a two-point lead by shooting a near-flawless 39 points out of a maximum 40 in the first end.

But they struggled for consistency as Olivia and Sullivan bounced back to shoot 39 to edge out the Indians by two points to bring it level (76-all) at the halfway mark.

The No. 2 seed USA pair landed a perfect score of 40 in the third end to snatch a slender one-point lead as the Indians managed 39, dropping one point.

Jyothi and Priyansh needed to shoot a perfect 40 to force a shoot-off, but they managed a 38 as the USA pair scored 39 to seal the gold.