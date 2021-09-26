India Women End Australia’s Record 26-Match Winning Streak With 2-Wicket Win In 3rd ODI

Mackay: Indian women’s cricket team today created history as they ended Australia Women’s record 26-match unbeaten streak with a two-wicket in the third and final ODI at Harrup Park here on Sunday.

India Women recorded their highest-ever successful run-chase in ODIs by overhauling the 265-run target with 3 balls to spare.

India had lost the second ODI by the narrowest of margins. However, this time, the Indian women’s team gave a brilliant performance throughout the innings and stopped the Australian juggernaut.

Shafali Verma (56 off 91 balls) and Yastika Bhatia (64 off 69 balls) were the standout in the chase.

Deepti Sharma (31 off 30 balls) and Sneh Rana (30 off 27 balls) too played crucial knocks.

Earlier, winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia found themselves in a spot of bother after being reduced to 87 for four.

Ashleigh Gardner (67 off 62) and Tahlia McGrath (47 off 32) were brilliant with the bat as well, getting the Aussies out of a bind to help the hosts post 264 for nine in 50 overs.

Jhulan Goswami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering figures of three for 37 while Pooja Vastrakar also took three wickets, giving away 46 runs off her 9 overs.

India began their in earnest with Smriti Mandhana (22) and Shafali adding 59 runs for the opening wicket.