India Witness Dip In Daily COVID-19 Cases; Reports 2.09L Infections

New Delhi: India reported 2.09 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. The active caseload now stands at 18,31,268 while the recovery rate marginally rose to 94.37 per cent.

The death toll has climbed to 4,95,050 with 959 fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.75 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,89,76,122, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 166.03 crore.