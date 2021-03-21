India Win Silver In Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team Event At ISSF World Cup

New Delhi: India won silver medal in the men’s 10m Air Rifle Team event at the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday.

The Indian team, comprising of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar and Pankaj Kumar went down to USA. The USA team, which had Lucas Kozeniesky, William Shaner and Timothy Sherry, were down 10-14 at one stage, but won the final three rounds to stage an impressive comeback for the gold medal.

Notably, on Saturday, India’s Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively in the men’s 10m air pistol final on the second day of the competition. Divyansh Singh Panwar had also won the bronze medal in the men’s 10m Air Rifle event.

Similarly, Yashaswini Singh Deswal personified consistency and calmness on her way to winning the gold medal in the women’s 10m air pistol ahead of the more celebrated Manu Bhaker in the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.

India grabbed five medals on the second day of the ISSF World Cup 2021. The USA shooting team is leading the medal tally at the ISSF World Cup 2021 with 3 medals (2 gold,1 silver), followed by India at 2nd with 5 medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze) and the Islamic Republic of Iran at 3rd with 1(gold).