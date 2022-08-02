India Win Historic Lawn Bowls Gold At CWG 2022

Birmingham: India’s lawn bowls team won its first Commonwealth Games gold medal after defeating South Africa 17-10 in the final of the women’s fours event in Birmingham on Tuesday.

This is India’s first Commonwealth Games medal in the women’s fours format of the competition. The women’s fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) ensured India ended up with another gold on Tuesday.

India had taken a healthy 8-2 lead after End 7 and were in control of the game. South Africa, led by their Skip Snyden, then came back to make a recovery. After End 11, South Africa led 10 points to 8. India was left with just four rounds to turn the tie. And India duly answered.