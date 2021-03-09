India Win 2nd ODI Against SA, Level Series 1-1

Lucknow: Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut helped the Indian team to take over South Africa in the second ODI of the five-match series here on Tuesday.

<>

India win the second ODI by nine wickets! An unbeaten 138-run stand between Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut helps their side chase down 158 and level the #INDvSA five-match series 1-1 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hzkMB95acN — ICC (@ICC) March 9, 2021

</>

Opener Mandhana (80 not out off 64 balls) and Raut (62 not out, 89 balls) shared an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the second wicket with India overhauling the target in only 28.4 overs to bounce back from their eight-wicket loss in the first ODI.

Mandhana blasted 10 fours and three sixes while Raut dropped anchor at one end but also hit eight boundaries.

Earlier, pacer Jhulan Goswami’s four-wicket-haul helped Indian women to dismiss South Africa for 157.

Goswami returned with figures of 10-0-42-4. She was supported by fellow seamer Mansi Joshi (2/23) and left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/37).

For South Africa, Lara Goodall scored a 77-ball 49 which included two hits to the fence, while skipper Sune Luus chipped in with a 57-ball 36.

With this, India level the five-match series by 1-1.