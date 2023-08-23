India Will Emerge As Growth Engine Of World In Coming Years: PM Modi  

Johannesburg: Highlighting the economic reforms and the technological leap undertaken by India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India will emerge as the growth engine of the world in the coming years.

Speaking at BRICS Business Forum in South Africa, PM further said that the people of India have resolved to turn India into a developed nation by 2047. There has been a boost in investor confidence due to the introduction of GST and the implementation of insolvency.

“We have focused on public service delivery and good governance.”He further mentioned that more than 360 billion dollars in transfers have been made by direct benefit transfer. “Today in one click millions of people in India get direct benefit transfers. This has increased transparency in service delivery, reduced corruption and middlemen.

India is among the most economical countries in terms of cost per gigabyte of data. There are many possibilities of working on this with BRICS countries as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, the scenario of the country is changing due to large-scale investment in India’s infrastructure.”In this year’s budget, we have kept a provision of about USD 120 billion for infrastructure. By way of this investment, we are laying a strong foundation for a new India of the future.