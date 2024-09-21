The 8th edition of India Water Week (IWW) 2024 was held from September 17-20, 2024, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, this prestigious international event has established itself as a key platform for collaboration in water resource management. The event was inaugurated by the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, alongside Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Paatil, and Minister of State, Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

With participation from global water experts, government leaders, and private-sector representatives, the event aimed to address the critical challenges of water management, foster innovation, and promote sustainable water practices.

Theme and Focus

The theme for India Water Week 2024 was “Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management.” This theme underscored the importance of cross-sectoral and international collaboration to address the 21st-century’s growing water challenges and the need for integrated efforts in water conservation, management, and equitable access to water resources.

India Water Week: An International Forum

Since its inception in 2012, India Water Week has grown into a pivotal event in global water diplomacy, offering a platform for dialogue, innovation, and knowledge sharing. Each edition focuses on a specific water-related issue, providing policymakers, experts, and industry leaders the opportunity to present solutions and explore cooperative strategies.

President’s Address

During her inaugural address, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the importance of reducing water scarcity and ensuring sustainable access to water for all. She stressed the role of local communities in water conservation and management, drawing on India’s ancient water management practices.

The President said that only 2.5 per cent of the total water available on earth is freshwater. Even out of that, only one per cent is available for human use. India’s share of the world’s water resources is four per cent. About 80 per cent of the water available in our country is used in the agricultural sector. She pointed to successful initiatives like the Catch the Rain campaign (2021), aimed at encouraging water conservation across the country. The President also called for a mass movement for water conservation, urging citizens to become “water warriors” to address the growing crisis of water scarcity.

Key Highlights of India Water Week 2024

The 2024 edition offered a dynamic mix of conferences, exhibitions, and study tours aimed at fostering dialogue on water-related challenges. Some of the key sessions included:

Inaugural Session and Ministerial Plenary: Hon. President, Ministers and Senior government officials shared their vision and strategies for water management.

Hon. President, Ministers and Senior government officials shared their vision and strategies for water management. Global Water Leaders’ Plenary: International experts discussed global water crises and potential solutions.

International experts discussed global water crises and potential solutions. Water Leaders’ Forum: Participants from the public and private sectors engaged in discussions on water management issues.

Participants from the public and private sectors engaged in discussions on water management issues. Country Forum: Nations like Denmark, Israel, Australia, and Singapore presented their water-related innovations and experiences.

Nations like Denmark, Israel, Australia, and Singapore presented their water-related innovations and experiences. Practitioners’ Forum: A platform for government and private-sector representatives to share best practices in water management.

A platform for government and private-sector representatives to share best practices in water management. Water Convention: Researchers presented papers on various water-related topics, providing in-depth insights into the sector.

Researchers presented papers on various water-related topics, providing in-depth insights into the sector. Startup Forum: A space for startups to pitch innovative ideas and technologies in the water sector.

A space for startups to pitch innovative ideas and technologies in the water sector. Exhibition: Covering 4,800 square meters , the exhibition showcased state-of-the-art technologies from countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, the UK, the USA, and several African nations.

Covering , the exhibition showcased state-of-the-art technologies from countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, the UK, the USA, and several African nations. Valedictory Session: Reflections on key insights and outcomes of the event.

Reflections on key insights and outcomes of the event. The National Safe Water Dialogue: The National Safe Water Dialogue showcased the impact of JJM, with deliberations on topics such as – Lessons from implementing water disinfection technologies at scale, community engagement and impact assessment of Jal Jeevan Mission.

International WASH Conference

A key highlight of IWW 2024 was the International WASH Conference, organized by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti. This conference focused on global collaboration in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), aiming to address pressing sanitation challenges and promote hygiene standards. The conference was held between 17th-19th September 2024, in New Delhi. This three-day gathering, centred on the theme ‘Sustaining Rural Water Supply’, offered a platform for knowledge exchange, showcasing innovations, and sharing best practices aimed at addressing global WASH challenges, with a special focus on achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6).

The event featured over 40 sessions (offline and online), 143 offline paper presentations, 43 online paper presentations, and 5-panel discussions, exploring a wide range of topics such as water quality, greywater management, community engagement, Information, Education, and Behaviour Change Communication (IEC/BCC) initiatives, and climate change adaptation.

The International WASH Conference 2024 concluded with significant outcomes and actionable insights. The event showcased India’s leadership in rural water management through initiatives like Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission, while also emphasising the need for global partnerships, community-led solutions, and technology-driven innovations to tackle future water challenges.

Exhibition

The India Water Week 2024 Exhibition, spanning 4,800 square meters, hosted 143 exhibitors from across the globe. Exhibitors showcased cutting-edge water management technologies and solutions, focusing on sustainable practices and innovations in the sector.

The parallel-running exhibition was meant to provide an opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their ingenious solutions that can help us achieve the dream of sustainable and equitable development with water. The exhibition also served as an excellent occasion for groups to find prospective business partners and possible expansion opportunities. Besides these advantages, it was also a unique opportunity for a brand-building exercise in the field of “Partnerships and Cooperation for Inclusive Water Development and Management”.

Valedictory Session

The 8th India Water Week (IWW) 2024’s valedictory session took place on 19 September 2024 in New Delhi. It was chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Paatil and attended by Minister of State Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary. The session also witnessed the launch of the Bhu-neer portal for groundwater regulation and the release of critical publications on water resources and irrigation projects.

Key Exhibitor Awards

During the valedictory session, awards were presented to exhibitors across four categories:

Best Central Ministry/Organization: CWPRS, Pune

Best State Government: Kerala

Best Industry: Ion-exchange India Ltd.

Best Startup: Blueverse India Pvt Ltd, Mumbai

Key Takeaways from India Water Week 2024

The India Water Week 2024 concluded with several important takeaways:

Collaboration and Cooperation: Water security can only be achieved through partnerships across sectors and borders.

Water security can only be achieved through partnerships across sectors and borders. Innovation in Water Management: Startups and technological innovations are key to addressing the future challenges of water resource management.

Startups and technological innovations are key to addressing the future challenges of water resource management. Community Participation: Local communities play a crucial role in water conservation efforts, and their involvement is vital to achieving sustainable development.

Local communities play a crucial role in water conservation efforts, and their involvement is vital to achieving sustainable development. Policy Recommendations: The event produced several policy recommendations for sustainable water governance, addressing challenges in climate resilience, infrastructure development, and groundwater management.

Conclusion

India Water Week 2024 was a landmark event that brought together a diverse group of stakeholders to address the complexities of water management in the 21st century. The event paved the way for a more sustainable and inclusive approach to water development through partnership, cooperation, and innovation, ensuring equitable access to water resources for all.