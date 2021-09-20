India vs Windies: Barabati Stadium All Set To Host 2022’s First T-20 Tie

Cuttack: After finishing T-20I ties against New Zealand this year, Men in Blue will host West Indies for 3 ODIs and as many T20Is in February.

In good news for Odisha, the first T20I will be played in Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on February 15.

Odisha Cricket Association’s secretary, Sanjay Behera on Monday informed that the Windies team will tour India for the white-ball tournament and BCCI has given nod to host a tie in Cuttack.

The decision to select the Barabati Stadium as the venue for the T20I match between India and the West Indies on February 15 in 2022 was taken during the BCCI’s Apex Council meeting today.

India vs West Indies (2022)

1st ODI: February 06, Ahmedabad

2nd ODI: February 09, Jaipur

3rd ODI: February 12, Kolkata

1st T20I: February 15, Cuttack

2nd T20I: February 18, Vishakhapatnam

3rd T20I: February 20, Trivandrum

Reportedly, team India, meanwhile, will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 which will be held in the UAE.