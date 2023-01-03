India vs Sri Lanka T20 series from today! First match at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai: India’s T20 reboot starts today as they take on SriLanka in 1st T20 under Hardik Pandya’s leadership. India will be starting life beyond Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in T20 Cricket. The trio along with Mohd Shami, R.Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik are unlikely to be part of Indian T20 Squad again.

The first game of three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today.

Pandya along with coach Rahul Dravid took a special meeting with the team on Monday evening. The role of each member was explained & captain made it clear what is expected out of them.

Moreover, India’s regular top-3 of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will not be playing the T20I series.

Despite success in bilateral series, there has been intense scrutiny of India’s title drought in ICC tournaments. With a ODI World Cup at home this October and November, BCCI will be looking at the likes of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson very carefully. This series is a golden opportunity for these youngsters to make their case for a spot in the ODI side.

The match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. According to weather reports, there is no chance of rain interrupting the match. The conditions are ideal for cricket and there should be no precipitation throughout the day. However, it will be quite humid as reports put the humidity levels over 60% in the evening.

IND vs SL Probable XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka