India vs Sri Lanka: Men in Blue Need 276 To Clinch ODI Series

Colombo: Batting first in the second One Day International at Colombo, the host team Sri Lanka has set the target of 276 runs in front of India.

Sri Lanka dominated the first half after the solid 77-run opening partnership, but then the Indian bowlers drifted the game away from the opposition.

While opener Avishka Fernando also scored fifty, Charith Asalanka (65) become the top scorer from the Sri Lankan side.

Following this, lower-order batsman Chamika Karunaratne was brilliant towards the end as he got 44 runs off just 33 balls.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got 3 wickets each and dented Sri Lanka’s hope of accelerating in the mid-innings.

India will now have to record the second-highest successful run-chase at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo to win this match and clinch their 10th ODI series in a row against Sri Lanka.