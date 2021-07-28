India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Lankans Restricts Men In Blue To 132 For 5

Colombo: With captain Shikhar Dhawan’s 40 runs as the top scorer of the team, India end up with 132 for 5 on a slow pitch at the R Premadasa stadium in the second T20I on Wednesday.

Sent into bat first, India got off to a steady start as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad put on 45 runs inside the first six overs.

The first-wicket stand of 49 runs finally came to an end on the final delivery of the seventh over as Gaikwad (21) was sent back to the pavilion by Dasun Shanaka.

The 32-run stand between Dhawan and Devdutt Padikkal finally ended in the 13th over as Akila Dananjaya clean bowled Dhawan (40), reducing India to 81/2.

Padikkal (29) also perished in the 16th over, being clean bowled by Wanindu Hasaranga, reducing India to 99/3.

Sanju Samson (7) also failed to leave a mark and India was struggling to post a respectable score on the board.

Brief Scores: India 132/5 (Shikhar Dhawan 40, Devdutt Padikkal 29, Akila Dananjaya 2-29) vs Sri Lanka