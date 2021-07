India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: Dhawan & Co. Eye Win

Colombo: India started the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a victory at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. On Tuesday, India will clash against Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI.

What Time India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI matches Will begin? Time

– IND vs SL 2nd ODI match Will begin at 3:00 PM IST

India Tour of Sri Lanka – What are the venues for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI? – Venue

– IND vs SL ODI Series will be played at Colombo

On Sunday, Team India, under Rahul Dravid’s mentorship, put up a fantastic all-around display. While the bowlers managed to keep things tidy, the batsmen including Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, skipper Dhawan besides Suryakumar Yadav helped India cruise against Dasun Shanaka & Co.

IND vs SL Test Series: Squads

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Sri-Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana