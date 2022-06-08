India Vs South Africa T-20I: 12,093 Tickets to be Available for Sale at Barabati Stadium

Cuttack: A total of 12,093 tickets will be available for General Public to be bought in various counters across the premises of Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) informed a press note Wednesday evening.

Out of the allocated total tickets mentioned above, 1362 high value tickets and 10,731 gallery tickets will also be available for General Public, the OCA said.

The ticket sale will start from 9:00 AM till 6:00 PM tomorrow. Each person is allowed to purchase a maximum of 2 tickets of any denomination by providing a valid Government ID proof (Voter ID, Aadhar Card..). A total of nine counters will be used for ticket sale which will include two separate counters for women.

The 2nd phase of the ticket selling process has come to an end with the affiliated units of Odisha Cricket Association have successfully lifted their quota tickets over the last 2 days for the upcoming 2nd match between India Vs South Africa in the South Africa Tour of India T20 Series 2022 scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on 12th June 2022.

The five-match T20I series will get underway in Delhi on June 9, followed by the match at Barabati.

The OCA has urged cricket lovers to maintain peaceful environment during the entire ticket purchase process.