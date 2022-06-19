India Vs South Africa: Rain Stops Play With India 2 Down In Series Decider

Bengaluru: As India faced off against South Africa in the fifth and final match of the ongoing five-match T20I series, rain interrupted play again after India lose both the openers.

However, just as the play was about to start, the rain gods decided to take centre stageThe covers are called onto the field as the players walk out off.

After toss at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first.

India are two wickets down as the match started at 7:50 PM IST but has been interrupted again after another spell of showers.

Ishan Kishan had given India a brisk start before Lungi Ngidi castled him in the second over. After Ishan, Ngidi sent Ruturaj Gaikwad to the pavillion. India are now at 28 for 2 in 3.3 overs.

While some fans lamented the delay in play, others shared hilarious memes as India and South Africa were made to wait as the series lies evenly poised at 2-2.