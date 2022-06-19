India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Match Abandoned Due to Rain; Series Shared

Bengaluru: Only, 3.3 overs of play was possible in the T20 International Series series decider between India and South Africa as persistent rains forced a washout at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India and South Africa shared the honours in the series after the deciding fifth and final match in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. Rishabh Pant joined Keshav Maharaj as the two captains jointly lift the trophy and five-match T20I series ends at 2-2.

The touring side won the first two matches before India bounced back to level the series at 2-2 to send the series to an effective final on Sunday.

Rain forced the players off the field just as play was set to start at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi dismissed the hosts’ opening batsmen to reduce India to 28-2 after the restart. But it started pouring again with only 3.3 overs bowled and no more play was possible.

“There are a lot of positives. The way the team showed character from 0-2 down was a huge positive. We are in a nice spot as we are finding different ways to win the game. I can only think about giving my 100% as a player and captain,” said India captain Rishabh Pant, adding “It is for you guys to decide on how I am doing as a player and captain, I can only focus on giving my 100”.

South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj said: “Very disappointed we didn’t get a full game for the end of an exciting tour. We tried a few combinations. Still a work in progress for Australia. You may still see changes.”

He added, “I am sure the future series against India will be interesting like this one. We carried our confidence from past tours at the same time we didn’t want to take anything for granted.”

Star Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bagged the Player of the Series award, said, “Really proud. Body feels good, but I don’t want to talk much about it. Just want to focus on getting stronger physically and with my bowling. Most of the times I bowl two at the top and two at the end. Being a senior, I think about how to help the youngsters.

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj(c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.