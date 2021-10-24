India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live: Kohli Leaves Ground After Hitting Solid 57

Kohli Leaves Ground After Hitting Solid 57

Walking in to bat at 0/1, Virat Kohli has seen wickets fall at the other end but has kept his end tight, ensuring India don’t collapse. Shaheen Afridi to Kohli, out Caught by Rizwan!! Kohli c Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 57(49)

Virat Kohli hits his 29th fifty

Kohli rocks back and drives for 2 runs through the on-side field. 50 comes up for him. Kohli gets fifty as India eye big finish

Virat Kohli Powers Team India, 100 Comes Up For Blue Army

The Men in Blue bring up their hundred as in Shadab Khan’s final over. Kohli is looking good on 37 runs while Jadeja is on 6 not out

WICKET! R Pant (39) is out, c & b Shadab Khan, 84/4

OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pant gets forward and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have steadied the ship after the Pakistan bowlers ripped through India’s top order. Pant hits a one-handed super six on the leg side off Hasan Ali

After 11 overs, India 66/3; Pakistan are still dominating proceedings

Hasan Ali removed Suryakumar Yadav after pacer Shaheen Afridi jolted India with two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul while bowling first against India in a Super 12 match in Dubai.

Pakistan pacers are on fire! India: 43/3 after 8 overs

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav are all back in the hut inside the first six overs.

WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav c Rizwan b Hasan 11 (8 balls), India 36/3 (6) After Powerplay

OUT! Hasan Ali gets the wicket! Full, outside off. Yadav pushes forward and outside edges, and is remarkably caught by Mohammad Rizwan. What a catch by Mohammad Rizwan!

WICKET! KL Rahul b Shaheen Afridi 3 (8 balls)

OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi breaks through! Full ball, on a good line. Rahul moves onto the front foot but makes no contact, the ball gets through, and Rahul is bowled.

0.4: WICKET! R Sharma (0) is out, lbw Shaheen Afridi, 1/1

Rohit Sharma has no answer to Shaheen Afridi’s yorker and is trapped plumb!He walks back for a first-ball duck!

Here are the Playing XIs