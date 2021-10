Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl against India

Eyes are on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam ahead of the India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash in Dubai as the two arch-rivals get ready to battle it out in their opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Team India will hope to seal a win and get their campaign off to a good start against a top-notch Pakistan team, which has a number of match-winners in its line-up.