India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live: Pak Openers’ Partnership Changes History

Babar, Rizwan help Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets

Pakistan complete 152 chase in 17.5 overs1

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have hit half-centuries as Pakistan clinched victory after dominating proceedings in their chase against India in their T20 World Cup campaign-opener in Dubai. Chasing a target of 152 runs, the Pakistan openers have looked comfortable as Indian bowlers continue to seek a breakthrough.

FIFTY! Mohammad Rizwan gets to his 9th T20i fifty

Mohammad Rizwan has batted brilliantly to get to his fifty here. Pakistan fans are rejoicing as they can sense a historic win.
Pakistan cruising along!

Pakistan are yet to lose a wicket in their chase and only need 67 from the last eight overs. Captain Babar Azam hits 50.

Pakistan need 72 runs in 54 balls at 8 rpo

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are making it look easy in their chase of 152! India need wickets as Pakistan look to be running away with this.

Pakistan reach 43 for 0 after powerplay

Rizwan and Babar have seen out the first six overs without taking many risks at a healthy run-rate. Ths is fantastic batting from the Pakistan opener and poor bowling from Mohammed Shami.  Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have hit some crisp boundaries against the Indian pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami to give Pakistan a cracking start in their pursuit of the target of 152 runs.

A Captain’s knock from Kohli pushes India to 151/7

Vital knocks from Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant helps India set a total of 152 for Pakistan to chase down. India 151/7 (20 overs) against Pakistan in Dubai. Virat Kohli (57), Rishabh Pant (39), Shaheen Afridi (3/31)

Kohli Leaves Ground After Hitting Solid 57

Walking in to bat at 0/1, Virat Kohli has seen wickets fall at the other end but has kept his end tight, ensuring India don’t collapse. Shaheen Afridi to Kohli, out Caught by Rizwan!! Kohli c Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi 57(49)

Virat Kohli hits his 29th fifty

Kohli rocks back and drives for 2 runs through the on-side field. 50 comes up for him. Kohli gets fifty as India eye big finish

Virat Kohli Powers  Team India, 100 Comes Up For Blue Army

WICKET! R Pant (39) is out, c & b Shadab Khan, 84/4

OUT! Caught. Shadab Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Pant gets forward and plays a shaky sweep, and is caught by Shadab Khan down the ground. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have steadied the ship after the Pakistan bowlers ripped through India’s top order. Pant hits a one-handed super six on the leg side off Hasan Ali

After 11 overs, India 66/3; Pakistan are still dominating proceedings

Hasan Ali removed Suryakumar Yadav after pacer Shaheen Afridi jolted India with two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul while bowling first against India in a Super 12 match in Dubai.

Pakistan pacers are on fire! India: 43/3 after 8 overs

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav are all back in the hut inside the first six overs.

WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav c Rizwan b Hasan 11 (8 balls), India 36/3 (6) After Powerplay

OUT! Hasan Ali gets the wicket! Full, outside off. Yadav pushes forward and outside edges, and is remarkably caught by Mohammad Rizwan. What a catch by Mohammad Rizwan!

WICKET! KL Rahul b Shaheen Afridi 3 (8 balls)

OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi breaks through! Full ball, on a good line. Rahul moves onto the front foot but makes no contact, the ball gets through, and Rahul is bowled.

0.4: WICKET! R Sharma (0) is out, lbw Shaheen Afridi, 1/1

Rohit Sharma has no answer to Shaheen Afridi’s yorker and is trapped plumb!He walks back for a first-ball duck!

Here are the Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl against India

Eyes are on Virat Kohli and Babar Azam ahead of the India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash in Dubai as the two arch-rivals get ready to battle it out in their opening match of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Team India will hope to seal a win and get their campaign off to a good start against a top-notch Pakistan team, which has a number of match-winners in its line-up.

Breaking