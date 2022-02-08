India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match tickets sold out

New Delhi: Team India are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan once again, less than a year after their humiliating 10-wicket loss at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. The neighbours will clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia at the T20 World Cup 2022 game on October 23 this year.

General ticket allocations have all been sold for India vs Pakistan encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 and the double-header that features South Africa vs Bangladesh and India vs Group A runner-up at the SCG on October 27.

This comes after 200,000 tickets were sold during the pre-sale period across the 45 matches being played in Australia from October 16-November 13 later this year.

Over 800,000 fans are expected to attend the global showcase for men’s T20 cricket when it comes to Australia for the first time, and there is still plenty of opportunity for fans to secure seats to all other fixtures in the general public sale.