India Vs NZ, 1st ODI: India Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Hyderabad: After clinically whitewashing Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin a fresh three-match ODI series against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

India will look to continue their winning run against the Black Caps, who will be led by Tom Latham in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson.

India has won the toss and opted to bat against the New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan will be expected to replace KL Rahul as the wicketkeeper in this series with KS Bharat as the backup. Kishan will be batting in the middle-order, change from the opening slot where he blasted the fastest ODI double-century against Bangladesh last month.

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

NZ Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C, wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner/Dough Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson