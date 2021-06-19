India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 2: Bad Light Forces Stoppage In Play

As New Zealand got breakthrough after Lunch with Trent Boult ending Cheteshwar Pujara’s stay in the middle, India managed to score 146 runs for 3 wickets.

Meanwhile, bad light played spoilsport repeatedly as players and umpires left the field after resuming play post Tea.

Skipper Virat Kohli along with Ajinkya Rahane added more than 50 runs after they lost the crucial wickets of both openers as well as Pujara.

India were placed at 146 runs for the loss of three wickets after 64.4 overs, Kohli was batting at 44 runs while Rahane was at 29.

New Zealand on the other hand went in with an all-pace-attack of Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson each got one wicket.