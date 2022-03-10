India vs New Zealand | Women’s World Cup 2022: Satterthwaite, Green take NZ past 150 after Kerr’s departure

Hamilton: India captain Mithali Raj called it correctly at the coin toss and opted to bowl first against New Zealand in their second match of the marquee event being played in Hamilton. India started the tournament with an impressive win over Pakistan and will be hoping to continue with the momentum.

Suzie Bates departed early on 5 before Pooja Vastrakar removed dangerous-looking Sophie Devine for 35 to jolt New Zealand with early blows in Hamilton. Amelia Kerr steadied New Zealand innings by scoring a fifty but perished after being trapped by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Mithali Raj’s India face a dominant New Zealand side, led by Sophie Devine, a few weeks after suffering a 1-4 ODI series defeat to the hosts. They would eye the continuation of their winning run and pocked another important Win.