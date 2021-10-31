India vs New Zealand T20 WC Live: New Zealand need 15 runs in 43 balls at 2.09 rpo

Daryl Mitchel Departs Before Knocking Half-Ton

Bumrah to Daryl Mitchell, out Caught by Rahul!! falls one run short of his maiden T20I half-century! NZ: 96/2 (12.4)

New Zealand cruise in 111 chase

Daryl Mitchell (47*) and Kane Williamson (16*) keep New Zealand on track in 111 chase. New Zealand 89/1 after 11 overs, need another 23 runs off 54 balls.

Daryl Mitchel Powers NZ to chase 111with ease

Ravindra Jadeja leaks 14 runs in his first over and New Zealand reach 44 for 1 after the end of Powerplay. This has been a fantastic start from the Kiwi batters in the 111-run chase.

WICKET! Bumrah removes Guptill for 20

Bumrah to Guptill, OUT! Jasprit Bumrah has the last laugh. Shardul Thakur almost allowed the ball to pop out but fortunately for India, he held on to the catch. Martin Guptill departs for 20 as Bumrah’s change of pace works. Guptill c Thakur b Bumrah 20(17)

India end up with a score of 110/7

India 110/7 (20 overs) against New Zealand in Dubai. Ravindra Jadeja (26*), Trent Boult (3/20), Ish Sodhi (2/17).

Pandya, Shardul depart, 100 looks far away for India

Boult to Hardik Pandya, THAT’S OUT!! Caught!! Boult to Thakur, out Caught by Guptill!! 50th wicket for Boult in T20Is. India 94/7 (18.4 overs)

Rishav Pant departs for 12

Milne to Pant, out Bowled!! Pant was looking to swing across the line but missed and timber! India 70/5 (14.3 overs)

Ish Sodhi gets the big wicket of Virat Kohli!

WICKET! V Kohli (9) is out, c Trent Boult b Ish Sodhi, 48/4.

Goes for the big slog sweep but doesn’t time it at all. Goes up in the air into the safe hands of Trent Boult at long-on.

Hit Man Fails Again

Ish Sodhi to Rohit, out Caught by Guptill!! Horribly mistimed. Short delivery from the left-arm off-spinner is hit straight to the fielder at long-on. India 40/3 (7.4)

Openers Are Back In The Hut!

Southee to Rahul, out Caught by Daryl Mitchel. Another batsman falls to the short ball as he pulls one straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. India 35/2 (6 overs). Both Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul hole out in the deep.

Ishan Kishan c Daryl Mitchell b Boult 4 (8 balls)

Boult to Ishan Kishan, out Caught by Daryl Mitchell!! Whipped away, but straight to the fielder. India 14/1 (4 overs)

SKY Out, Ishan Kishan In; Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India make two changes to the team that lost against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener. Ishan Kishan replaces Suryakumar Yadav, who is out due to a lower back spasm. Shardul Thakur comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field