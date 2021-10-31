India vs New Zealand T20 WC Live: New Zealand won toss, opted to field

SKY Out, Ishan Kishan In; Shardul Thakur replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar India make two changes to the team that lost against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener. Ishan Kishan replaces Suryakumar Yadav, who is out due to a lower back spasm. Shardul Thakur comes in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to field

Kane Williamson has called it right at the toss and opted to field first against India!

Tournament Heavyweights India And Blackcaps Hunt First Victory

Welcome to the coverage of the second Group 2 match of the day between India and New Zealand in Dubai. Both teams are on the hunt for their first win of the tournament after losing their respective opening match to Pakistan.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah