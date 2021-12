India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: IND declare second innings, set 540-run target for NZ

Mumbai: India declared their second innings at 276/7 to set New Zealand an improbable victory target of 540 on the third day of the second Test in Mumbai on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal scored 62 and shared a century partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara while Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli added 82 runs for the third wicket as India went searching for runs. Axar Patel blasted an unbeaten 41 runs off 26 balls as India declared on 276/7.

Ajaz Patel was the best New Zealand bowler on the day as he claimed 4/106 in the second innings for overall 14 wickets in the match — the highest taken by any bowler against India ever.