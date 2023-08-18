India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Barry McCarthy fifty helps IRE post 139/7

McCarthy batted well as he scored a brilliant half-century. On the back of his knock, Ireland managed to make 139/7 in 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah returned to international cricket with a bang. While he conceded a four off the first ball he bowled, Bumrah got a wicket off the second. He then took another off the fifth ball.

India ended up bowling six bowlers in the first 10 overs and they dominated the phase. Ireland were reduced to 59/6 after which Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher led a fightback for the hosts. The pair put up 57 runs off 44 balls for the seventh wicket before Campher fell for 39 off 33 balls.

McCarthy continued the assault, finished the innings off with a six and ended unbeaten on 51 off 33 balls. Ireland thus set India a target of 140 to chase.

IND vs IRE 1st T20I

India Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi.

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White