India vs England: Series On The Line In Final ODI

Manchester: Series on the line as India take on England in the third and final ODI at Manchester on Sunday (July 17). Both teams have currently taken a game apiece.

In the second ODI, Reecee Topley’s spell of 6-24 powered England to a 100-run win over India. Hardik Pandya and Super King Ravindra Jadeja top scored with 29 each for India in the chase of 247.

Super King Moeen Ali made the most runs for England with 47 off 64 as they were bowled out for 246.

“I want these guys to take the game on and see if they can find something different about their own game rather than looking at the team’s role. If they get the team out of that situation imagine the confidence they are going to get from that,” said Team India skipper Rohit Sharma post the second ODI.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey