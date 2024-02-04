India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah becomes fastest Indian pacer to clinch 150 Test wickets

New Delhi: India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved another historic feat on Saturday as he became the fastest Indian pacer to clinch 150 Test wickets. Jasprit Bumrah reached the milestone in 33 matches while legendary pacers like Glenn McGrath and Jeff Thompson took 34 games to achieve the feat.

Notably, Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin reached the 150-wicket mark in 29 Test matches while Ravindra Jadeja took 32 Tests to achieve the same feat.

Jasprit Bumrah is leading India’s bowling attack on Day 2 of India’s second Test match against England. The Indian pacer has clinched 6 wickets, which includes some big-ticket batters like Ollie Pope, Joe Root Ben Stokes, etc. Kuldeep Yadav took responsibility for the spin attack and the duo has placed India in a comfortable position against the visitors.

In the first Test match against England, Jasprit Bumrah notably excelled on a notably spin-friendly pitch in Hyderabad, securing four wickets in the second innings while conceding a mere 41 runs. Despite his overall six-wicket haul in the match, India experienced an unexpected 28-run defeat.