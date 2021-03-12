India vs England: Five-match T20I series from today

New Delhi: Team India is all set for a new challenge as it readies itself to face England in the five-match T20I series looking to firm up plans for October’s World Cup.

The previous two T20I series between the teams have ended in victories for India by the margin of 2-1. The second of those came in the English summer of 2018 and was the last time England lost a T20I series. India’s last series defeat was in early 2019 when Australia beat them 2-0, a Glenn Maxwell special taking Aaron Finch’s team to victory in the second match in Bangalore. Given the quality in both the India and England squads, this series has the potential to deliver similarly spectacular performances. It should be a fascinating five matches.

When: Friday 12 March, 2021. 19:00 Local Time, 13:30 UK Time.

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone