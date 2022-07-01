India vs England 5th Test: Pant, Jadeja lead India’s revival

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja’s counter-attacking partnership helped India recover to 174 for five at tea on day one of the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

India landed in a deep troble after five of their batsmen returned to the pavilion with just 98 runs on the board. However, an unbeaten 76-run stand between both the left-handed batsmen exhibited their dogged resolve to stay rooted at the crease and snatched the momentum from England’s clutches.

The Test was rescheduled just hours before the Manchester Test last September because of coronavirus concerns within the India camp.

England retained only four players – Joe Root, 011ie Pope, Jonny Bairstow and Anderson – that lost to India at the Oval last year, leaving them 1-2 behind India in the five-match series.

India are without the services of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. While Rohit was ruled out after testing Covid positive, Rahul had a groin injury.

India are eyeing their first series win in England since 2007 and just their fourth in after successes in 1971 and 1986.

Brief Scores: Ind First Innings 172/5 (43.2 Overs), Pant 53 (52) & Jadeja 32 (59).