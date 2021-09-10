India vs England: 5th Test At Old Trafford Cancelled

Manchester: The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford in Manchester has been called off, confirmed England and Wales Cricket Board.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has also issued an official statement confirming the cancellation of the match.

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled,” read the statement.

The decision was taken after the BCCI and ECB mutually decided that this is the best way forward given the Covid-19 scare that has gripped the tournament.

The Indian team will now wrap up their tour of England and move into a bio-bubble as per the Indian Premier League (IPL) protocols and start planning their journey to the UAE.