India vs England, 2nd ODI Preview: India Eye Series Win

London: India will be looking to take the ODI series as they go head to head with England in the second ODI of the three-match series at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14). India currently lead the series 1-0.

A sensational spell of bowling from Jasprit Bumrah (6 for 19) powered India to a thumping 10-wicket win over the hosts in the series opener. Bumrah’s spell helped India bowl England out for just 110 in 25.2 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 76 off 58 as India chased down the target of 111 in 18.4 overs.

“We never really worry about the conditions. We saw during the T20s as well when the pitch was flat, we came out and did the job. Today was more suitable for the fast bowlers. When you play in conditions like that, you need to understand what kind of assistance bowlers are going to get. We know the quality of the bowlers,” said the skipper after the first ODI.

Trivia: On this day, exactly three years back, England lifted their maiden ODI World Cup Trophy after a nail-biting win over New Zealand in the final at Lord’s.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey