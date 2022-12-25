India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Iyer, Ashwin Star as Visitors Whitewash Hosts

Dhaka: Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stepped it up when it mattered the most for India on Day 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Sunday to take the side over the line by three wickets in a tense finish. Spare a thought for the Bangladeshi players, who kept fighting till the very end at Mirpur.

With this win, India have clinched the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 2-0. Chasing 145, Team India faced major blows after Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib Al Hasan scalped five and two wickets respectively. Later, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stitched a brilliant 71-run partnership and took Team India to victory by three wickets. Apart from them, Axar Patel also smashed 34 runs. For India, Axar scalped three wickets while Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 227 in 73.5 overs and 231 in 70.2 overs lost to India 314 in 86.3 overs and 145/7 in 47 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 42 not out, Axar Patel 34; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5/63, Shakib Al Hasan 2/50) by three wickets