India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Gill blasts quickfire fifty after play restarts

Indore: After Australia stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against India, Josh Hazlewood struck in his second over to dismiss Ruturaj Gaikwad cheaply. Shreyas Iyer, walking in at 3, started briskly, smashing four boundaries in 11 balls and brought up the fifty partnership with Shubman Gill in just 29 deliveries. But with India reaching 79/1 in 9.5 overs, rain stopped play but fortunately, it did not last long as bright sunshine returned in no time.

India, the number one ranked ODI team, lead the three-match series 1-0, having won the previous game in Mohali by five wickets.

The series is serving as a tune-up before India hosts the showpiece ODI World Cup tournament next month.

The third and final game will be payed in Rajkot on Wednesday.

India earlier made one change to the side that played at Mohali, bringing in fast bowler Prasidh Krishna in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

The clock is ticking as the World Cup draws near. India have been consistently impressive in every aspect, and the outcome of the first ODI against Australia on Friday further exemplifies their proficiency. With the series still up for grabs and considering their current form and the outcome of the Mohali game, India finds itself with an excellent opportunity to establish an unassailable 2-0 lead today in the 2nd ODI at Indore.