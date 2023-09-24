India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Australia win toss, choose to bowl

Indore: Australia have won the toss and stand-in skipper Steve Smith has oped to field first against India. India have rested Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Prasidh Krishna.

On the other hand, Australia have rested Pat Cummins. The ODI, which will start at 1.30 PM, is being played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Last week, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and won the opening match by five wickets. India will be eyeing to win today’s match to seal the 3-match series. The series is a preparation run for the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup which will begin on October 5.

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia XI: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson