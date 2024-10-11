New Delhi: India has expressed deep concern over the recent Israeli artillery strike on a United Nations peacekeeper base in southern Lebanon, which resulted in injuries to UN personnel. The incident has escalated tensions along the Blue Line, the demarcation between Lebanon and Israel.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized the importance of respecting the inviolability of UN premises. “We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line. The inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures must be taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate,” the MEA stated.

The attack occurred on Thursday, targeting the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters in Ras Naqura. Lebanese state media reported that Israeli artillery struck a UNIFIL watchtower and the command center’s main entrance, causing significant damage and injuring two peacekeepers.

The international community has reacted strongly to the incident. China condemned the attack and called for an investigation, stating that deliberate attacks on peacekeepers constitute violations of international humanitarian law. Italy, a major contributor of troops to UNIFIL, suggested that such actions could be considered war crimes.

India’s statement follows growing international condemnation of Israeli actions in Lebanon. The MEA reiterated India’s commitment to monitoring the situation closely and supporting efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

