Kazan, Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India’s commitment to close cooperation within the BRICS framework as he departed for the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,” is set to address a range of global issues, including economic cooperation, climate change, and reformed multilateralism.

In a statement before his departure, PM Modi highlighted the importance of BRICS as a platform for dialogue and collaboration on key global developmental agendas. “India values the close cooperation within BRICS, which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, and promoting cultural and people-to-people connect,” he said.

The summit will see leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa engage in extensive discussions over two days. Key topics include enhancing economic ties, addressing climate change, and fostering inclusive growth. The expansion of BRICS, with the inclusion of new members last year, will also be a focal point, aiming to increase the group’s inclusivity and global influence.

During the summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several counterparts, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. These discussions will likely cover a wide range of topics, from regional security to economic partnerships.

As BRICS continues to evolve, India’s active participation underscores its commitment to multilateralism and global cooperation. The outcomes of this summit are anticipated to further strengthen the bonds between member countries and contribute to a more balanced and equitable global order.

