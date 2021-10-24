India V Pakistan: Clash Of The Titans As Fiercest Of Rivals Meet Again

Dubai: Few contests in any sport demand the attention that India-Pakistan encounters do. It is a rivalry laced with the richest of sporting history between two cricket-mad nations that have produced some of the game’s most iconic players and moments.

Imran Khan and Kapil Dev. Waqar Younis, Wasim Akhtar, and Shoaib Akhtar. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly. Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

The history they share of course added another brilliant chapter in the first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup when they clashed in the final, which India won. Just two years later Pakistan got their hands on the trophy to erase whatever scars existed from the 2007 defeat. Neither side has won it since but not for a want of trying.

From Joginder Sharma’s clutch final over in the 2007 decider to Kohli’s masterclass in the group stage in 2016, and Mohammad Amir’s scintillating spell in the Champions Trophy 2017 Final, matches between India and Pakistan have regularly produced cricket of the highest calibre. Expect that trend to continue on tonight when Kohli and Azam’s teams clash at Dubai.

Moving away from their rivalry, at its core this is a match that brings some of the game’s most exciting players onto the same field.

Kohli vs Azam is a battle of captains, a battle of cover drives, a battle of two men who have unrelenting pursued excellence. Kohli boasts the most runs in men’s T20I history (3159) at the best average (52.65) of any player the format has seen. Babar is making up ground quickly on the run tally (2204) and has the third-best average (46.89) in the format. His opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, sits second for average at 48.40. They are all consistency personified in a format not known for it. Throw in the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Mohammad Hafeez and you’re looking at two batting orders capable of scoring in any conditions.

Both teams feature classy quicks in the shape of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and a vast array of spinners on the bowling front.

These are two teams evenly matched in every facet and both will be fully aware of how damaging a loss would be to their trophy ambitions.