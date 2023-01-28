India-UK Outstanding Achiever Honours For Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra,Aadar Poonawalla

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra and Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla were among 75 recipients of the first-ever India-UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London.

The honours, given by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK in partnership with the British Council in India and the UK’s Department for International Trade (DIT), celebrate the achievements of Indian students who studied at British universities.

Other notable recipients of the honour include Indian women’s football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan, Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and an alumnus of Anglia Ruskin University, journalist Marya Shakil, alumnus of Birmingham City University, and senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, alumnus of the University of Oxford, PTI reported.

In her acceptance speech, Parineeti Chopra said, “Fifteen years ago, I was a student at Manchester Business School, an overweight, struggling student, with stars in her eyes of settling down in the UK.”

“But then when I graduated the recession hit in 2009 and I was forced to go back home to India, with life plans crashed. My name Parineeti means destiny and that’s exactly what played the most important influence in my life ultimately and I became an actor,” Chopra, who has starred in acclaimed films like ‘Ishaqzaade’ and ‘Uunchai’, said.