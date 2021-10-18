India, UK Hold Maritime Dialogue, Discuss Cooperation In Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: India and UK held their inaugural maritime dialogue in a virtual format on 18 October 2021, as agreed in the India-UK Roadmap 2030 for future relations adopted at the Virtual Summit between the two Prime Ministers in May 2021.

The consultations, which were led by the two Foreign Ministries, involved exchanges on cooperation in the maritime domain, Indo-Pacific and regional/ multilateral cooperation.

