India, UK Hold Fourth Home Affairs Dialogue

New Delhi: The 4th India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue was held on Thursday in virtual mode.

The Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the UK delegation was led by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Mr Mathew Rycroft.

The Dialogue covered a wide range of issues including Homeland Security, Cyber Security, Extradition cases, Migration & Mobility, etc. India impressed upon the UK authorities the need to expedite the pending extradition cases.

The Indian side communicated concerns on the anti-India activities of certain extremists and radical elements in the UK.

The UK side was urged to maintain vigil over the activities of such elements and take appropriate proactive action. It was agreed to maintain enhanced security cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to deepen security-related bilateral engagement.